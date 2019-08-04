|
LeRoy V. "Lee" Sabatine passed away peacefully, on July 24, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. Lee was the son of the late Leroy J. Sabatine and Jean (Biletnikoff) Sabatine. He was born on October 6, 1948.
Lee graduated from Strong Vincent high school and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After his service, he made a home in Baudette, Minnesota, where he raised his family and owned a hardware store. He enjoyed the fishing and hunting in the area. He attended pyrotechnics school and would supervise the annual fireworks display on the 4th of July.
Lee is survived by sons, Mario (Nichole) Sabatine and Adam (Lisa) Sabatine; grandchildren, Landon, Annika, Amara, Anthony, Mason and Adrianna; brother, Alexander (Debbie) Sabatine; and sisters, Beverly (Tony) DiSanti, Elizabeth (Ted) Davis, Albina (David) Cadwallader, Roberta Sabatine and fiancé Mark Turner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Denise.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Paul and Felix.
Friends are invited to visiting on Saturday, August 10th, from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Miracle Center, 1573 West 39th Street, Erie, PA 16509. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019