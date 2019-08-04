Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Sabatine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy V. Lee Sabatine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy V. Lee Sabatine Obituary
LeRoy V. "Lee" Sabatine passed away peacefully, on July 24, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. Lee was the son of the late Leroy J. Sabatine and Jean (Biletnikoff) Sabatine. He was born on October 6, 1948.

Lee graduated from Strong Vincent high school and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After his service, he made a home in Baudette, Minnesota, where he raised his family and owned a hardware store. He enjoyed the fishing and hunting in the area. He attended pyrotechnics school and would supervise the annual fireworks display on the 4th of July.

Lee is survived by sons, Mario (Nichole) Sabatine and Adam (Lisa) Sabatine; grandchildren, Landon, Annika, Amara, Anthony, Mason and Adrianna; brother, Alexander (Debbie) Sabatine; and sisters, Beverly (Tony) DiSanti, Elizabeth (Ted) Davis, Albina (David) Cadwallader, Roberta Sabatine and fiancé Mark Turner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Denise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Paul and Felix.

Friends are invited to visiting on Saturday, August 10th, from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Miracle Center, 1573 West 39th Street, Erie, PA 16509. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now