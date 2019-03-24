|
|
Fort Worth, Texas
Les R. Weilacher, SFC US Army, (Retired), was born in Erie, Pa., on April 23, 1963, to parents, Robert and Olive Weilacher. He passed away suddenly, on Friday, March 15, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel, with Chaplain Wesley McDuffie officiating the service. Les served his country with honor and will be buried with full military honors at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Monday.
His survivors include his loving wife, Sylvia Weilacher; devoted son, JR Helms and wife, Carly; caring daughter, Stephanie Smith and husband, LeShaun; grandson, Ian Elliott; brothers, Lloyd Weilacher and Tim Weilacher; and sisters, Deb Fitch and husband, Jeff, Mable Weilacher and Kathy Schroeder and her husband, Mike.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019