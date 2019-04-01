|
Leslie A. Jeeter Curry, age 56, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 2, 1962, daughter of Agnes Love and Willie Bobby Jeeter.
Leslie was a 1980 graduate of East High School. She was a telephone operator with Verizon until her retirement. Leslie enjoyed coloring, bowling, reading and was an avid internet surfer and shopper.
In addition to her parents, Leslie is survived by one daughter, Christina Curry; one grandson, Christopher Curry; one sister, Bobbie Jeeter Riley; two brothers, Bernard Jeeter (Jennifer) and Joshua Hicks; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Paul James Curry; one brother, Jermaine Jeeter; and one nephew, Bernard "Little" Jeeter, Jr.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 1, 2019