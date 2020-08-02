1/1
Leslie Diane Clifton
1957 - 2020
Leslie Diane Clifton, age 62, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Leslie was born on July 29, 1957, in Erie, Pa., to the late Edward Irving Clifton and Mary Lou Clifton Panos.

Leslie graduated from Fairview High School and Rensslaer Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduation Leslie worked as an engineer at Harris Corporation in Westerly Rhode Island. Most recently Leslie worked in restaurant management. Leslie was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and her dogs.

Survivors include her sister, Ann Schultz; her brother, John Clifton of Erie; two nephews, Derek Schultz and Mitchell Clifton; and one niece, Allison Schultz and her companion Ricky Chrispen.

A graveside service was held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
