|
|
Leslie E. "Les" "Einhi" Einhipple, age 90, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. He was born in Cranesville, Pa., on June 17, 1929, the son of the late Leslie L. and Grace V. Vought Einhipple.
Les served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the Millcreek American Legion Post 773, the VFW, and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Les enjoyed working in his garden, working at his second property in Saegertown, and tinkering with small engines.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances M. Brown Einhipple, two sons Greg and Roger Einhipple, and three sisters Elsie, Eleanor, and Dorothea.
She is survived by one daughter Saundra L. Kauffman (Charles E. "Chuck") of Girard, two grandchildren Mary Frances and Charles Kauffman V, one great-grandson Charles E. Kauffman VI, two sisters Marlene and Mildred, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 6015 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for a Memorial Service.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Creek Baptist Church.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019