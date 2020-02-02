|
Lester A. Caldwell, 66, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence, following a year long battle with cancer.
He was born on July 23, 1953, in Union City, Pa., son of the late Robert L. and Dolores J. (Beezub) Caldwell.
Les was employed at Hammermill Paper Company for 20 years and at the Erie General Electric for 15 years, retiring in 2016. Les worked for the Erie Zoo as a train conductor and at JMC as a Zamboni driver. He was passionate about hockey and was actively involved coaching with Erie Youth Hockey for over 20 years with the goal of having fun! Les loved to travel, but most importantly he loved traveling with his son. He was involved with Erie professional sports teams in many capacities with the Erie Sailors and Seawolves baseball teams, Erie Panthers, and Otters Hockey teams. Les also took pleasure in volunteering with the Men's and Women's Mercyhurst Hockey teams. His favorite team was the Boston Bruins. Above all, his greatest joy came from his love for children and bringing joy and happiness to them.
He was a graduate of Academy High School in 1971 and was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Caldwell.
He is survived by his son, Patrick McLallen; daughter, Christine Colford (Dale); grandchildren, Leiah and Liam McCarl; sisters, Robin Ann Eicher (Tim) of Erie and Jennifer L. Strong (Eric) of Erie; and brother, Jeffrey A. Caldwell (Shirley) of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 845 East 38th Street, at Pine Avenue, within the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory; visiting hours will be held on Monday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and all are invited to attend a service of remembrance on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Erie Achievement Center, Erie Zoological Society and Boys and Girls Baseball.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020