Lester W. Gowen, age 66, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Erie on August 20, 1953, son of the late Leonard E. and Elizabeth C. (Deutsch) Gowen.
Les was a graduate of Iroquois High School. He was employed for over 25 years as a master meat cutter; having worked for Brown Brothers, Loblaws and Giant Eagle grocery stores. In more recent years, he was employed by EMTA as a city bus driver; a job he truly enjoyed. Les enjoyed camping and was an avid outdoorsman with his passions being hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Janet L. (Hurlbert) Gowen, whom he wed on June 21, 1986; three sons: Michael Bolla, Tony Gowen (Sarah) and Mathew Gowen; three grandsons: Tyler, Lukas and Logan Gowen; one sister, Norine Burkett; one niece, Cherie Peters (Dale); one nephew, Chuck Burkett (Stephanie) and one brother-in-law, Steve Hurlbert (Lisa Eury) and their children, Shane and Alexa.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 6 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 10, 2019