Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Lewis G. Sciamanda


1928 - 2020
Lewis G. Sciamanda Obituary
Lewis G. Sciamanda, age 91, of Erie, died at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailor's Home on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Erie, November 19, 1928, he was eighth of the ten children of Nazareno and Rosa (DiLuzio) Sciamanda, who settled in Erie from the city of Casoli, in Abruzzi, Italy. Of note is the fact that Casoli and Erie are both geographically located at 42° North latitude, along with Rome.

Lewis was a graduate of Academy High School where he ran on the cross-country team. He was a military veteran and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a successful real estate broker in Erie for more than 20 years and was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. He loved to sing and would often serenade fellow veterans at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home with "O Sole Mio."

In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by three brothers, Massino, Victor and Dominic; and four sisters, Isabella, Olivia, Mary and Corina.

Lewis is survived by two younger brothers, John, of Minneapolis, and Robert, of Erie.

The family is eternally grateful for the many years of loving care for Lewis at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, in Erie.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
