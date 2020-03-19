|
Captain – Pennsylvania State Police-Retired
Lewis K. Johnson, age 95, of Millcreek, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, peacefully, at home. Lew was born in Clearfield, Pa., on November 13, 1924, son of the late Andrew and Hulda (Anderson) Johnson.
He was a first generation American of Swedish parents.
Lew was a 1942 graduate of Clearfield High School. He proudly served our country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was an airplane engine specialist on Guam in the Pacific Theater. He was on the island of Japan to change two engines on a B-29 that was forced to land three days before the Japanese surrender was signed on the U.S.S. Missouri.
After returning home from the war, Lew began a 35 year career with the Pennsylvania State Police. Early in his State Police career, Lew was a trick rider on horseback in the State Police Rodeo. He retired in 1984 as Commanding Officer and Captain of Troop E. Lew was most proud of his work within the Undercover Operations Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.
Upon retirement, Lew took a second career as an Enforcement Officer within the Domestic Relations Unit of Erie County.
Lew and his wife Doris moved in 1975 to Erie, Pa., where he was very involved in his community including the Asbury United Methodist Church. Along with Doris he volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank. He was a 32nd degree F. & A. Mason for over 70 years. He was a member of the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, Pa. and many other fraternal organizations. In later years and most recent he loved birding and in particular was proud of the bluebirds nesting in their backyard. He was an avid gardener, mostly in raising flowers and always will be remembered as one who could fix anything.
Lew loved and adored his family, which includes his wife of 57 years, Doris Louise (Edwards) Johnson, whom he married on March 18, 1963. His sons are JD (Kate) and Andrew Johnson of Florida. His daughter is Jennifer Johnson-Rogers of Millcreek. Lew is further survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Rogers of Millcreek, Hannah Rogers, Stella and Ryder Johnson, all of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Lew was the youngest of ten brothers and sisters, all of whom have preceded him in death.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4703 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, followed by burial at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Reverends Bruce Davis and Brad Neel as celebrants.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Men's Group, 4703 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Drive Erie, PA 16501.
