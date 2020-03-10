|
Lewis Terrell "Bud" Briggs, Jr., age 101, of Erie, died peacefully, surrounded by family members, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. He was born on May 25, 1918, in Erie, the son of Minnie C. and Lewis T. Briggs.
Bud married Janet Elizabeth Dunning, of Syracuse, N.Y. in 1944. Janet came to Erie to be the youth director of his church. Lewis was the loving father of David Terrell Briggs of Erie, Christine Elbert of Louden Tennessee, and Merrilee Hindman, of Carbondale, Colorado.
Bud graduated from Strong Vincent High School and went on to the University of Michigan, graduating in 1940 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was exempt from military service during World War II because of his critical position of producing military hardware. He became President of Erie Plating Company in 1945 and Chairman in 1980.
Bud's life revolved around helping his wife, Janet, raise their three children, developing the growth of the Erie Plating Company, and serving in many ways, the First Baptist Church, which became the Crossroads Community Baptist Church, in 1996. His hobbies were playing the trumpet in many groups as well as sailing and power boating on Chautauqua Lake and Lake Erie. He delighted in sharing boating with his many friends from church and music groups.
Bud was a soloist in the All Erie High School Band, which competed with other high school bands nationwide. He was a member of the University of Michigan Band in 1936. Bud played with the Gospel Brass Group, circulating with this group to play in many Erie area churches. He was leader of the Deacons of Dixieland and the Erie Troubadours, both of which entertained at Erie area nursing homes, hospitals and Chautauqua events. He led the Troubadours through the 60th and 75th anniversaries of their founding, by Bill King of G.E. in 1942. Bill's widow, Esther, also participated in the commemoration. He also served as choir director of Crossroads Baptist Church.
Bud was a member of the Ohio Association of Metal Finishing and served as their president for two terms, bringing to their attention simplified methods for neutralization of toxic waste, which are an integral part of the industry's daily operations.
Bud was presented a certificate of Honorable Mention in Environmental Enhancement in Erie on September 1985. In 1992, Erie Plating Company earned the Erie Chamber of Commerce, Erie Excellence Council highest achievement quality award. In 1995, Gannon University presented Erie Plating Company with the Small Business Development Center Congressional Certificate of Merit. PHB Corporation presented Erie Plating Company their Certified Supplier Award in February, 1996. The Erie Business Center presented Bud with the Erie Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Person Award in March, 1998. The City of Erie presented Erie Plating Company their Pre-Treatment Environmental Compliance Award in December, 1998. In January, 1999, the Economic Development Corporation of Erie County gave the certificate of recognition for the industrial honor roll to Erie Plating Company. In March, 2001, the National Association of Metal Finishers presented the company with their award of merit for meritorious service and achievement on behalf of the Metal Finishing Industry. In 2002, the EPA recognized Erie Plating Company as a charter company for achieving strategic goals. In 2006, the company was certified with ISO and NADCAP, two agencies that approve companies as top quality producers worldwide. Bud received the Rotary Club's highest award for community service.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; and his grandson, Matthew; and is survived by his one son, David and his wife, Nancy; and two daughters, Christine and her husband, Paul, and their four children, Rachel, Katie, Daniel and Andrew, and Merrilee and her husband, Roger and their two sons, Michael and Benjamin. He is also survived by his wife, Charlotte Surman of Bexley, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Dunning Comstock of Penn Yan, New York.
Friends may call on the family at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St., Erie, on Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., with his son-in-law, Rev. Paul Elbert officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Baptist Church, 5827 Old French Road, Erie, PA 16509, the Erie Community Foundation, 459 West 6th St., Erie, PA 16507, or the United Way of Erie County, 420 West 6th St., Suite 200, Erie, PA 16507.
