Liduvina Gonzalez Rivera, 49, of Erie, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was born October 17, 1969, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Arcadio Gonzalez and Elizabeth Rivera Gonzalez.



Liduvina worked as a caregiver the majority of her life. She was a single mother of three girls. She had a heart of gold and was generous and loving to everyone she knew.



She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Colon, Marie Liz Colon, and Angielid Colon; eleven siblings, Henry Gonzalez, Marcus Gonzalez, Noel Gonzalez, Eneida Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Jenny Gonzalez, Reynaldo Gonzalez, Milagros Gonzalez, Anibal Gonzalez, Johanna Gonzalez and Jocelyn Gonzalez; and ten grandchildren, Jose, Angielianie, Jonarieliz, Yamil, Carlos, Yvan, Ymanny, Ymarie, Emiliany, and Angel.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private in Erie Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.



