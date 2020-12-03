1/
Lillian Bernice Kobys
1930 - 2020
Lillian Bernice Kobys, 90, of Albion, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Ray and Bernice (Borowske) Rocker.

Lillian, along with her husband, John, owned and operated a dairy farm. She was a member of S.S. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Crossingville. She was also a member of the Altar Guild at church and the Spring Grange.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kobys, a grandson, John Kobys, a son-in-law, James Hogle, and a brother, William Rocker.

Lillian is survived by a son, John Kobys and his wife Janice, of Girard, a daughter, Esther Hogle, of Albion, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at S.S. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Crossingville, on Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., followed by a mass there at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Daniel Mathewson officiating. Strict CDC guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, Edinboro. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the arrangements. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
