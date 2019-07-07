|
|
Lillian Frances "Pat" Yount, age 98, of Millcreek died on Saturday June 29, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on December 27, 1920 in Corsica, Pa., to the late John M. and Bessie F. Simpson Hindman.
Pat enjoyed sewing, crafts and making homemade silk flower arrangements. She had a love for cooking and was known for her famous "Stuffing Balls" at Thanksgiving dinner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Yount; son, Gary Yount; daughter, Deborah Yount; brothers, Wayne and John Hindman.
Pat is survived by her son, Robert Yount; fiancé, Edward S. Kacprowicz; sisters, Nora Jane Minich, Maxine Galbraith, Doris Galbreath and Mary Robb; grandchildren, Garret Yount, Steve Yount, Dane Yount, Robert Gene Yount and Gina Galimberti; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019