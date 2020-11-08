Lillian "Irene" Randall, age 92, of West Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens, with her son and daughter by her side. She was born on February 20, 1928, in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Howard and Chloe Hollen.
Although Irene worked briefly, her main concern was always taking care of her home and family along with her many pets. Autumn was her favorite time of year with all of its colors. Therefore, it was fitting that she was called to heaven on a beautiful warm and sunny autumn day.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Randall Jr., her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Susan Randall and Grandson, Steven Waller along with three sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Raykowski (Tom) of West Springfield, Beverly Cramer (Keith) of Erie, and her son, Ron Randall (Jayne) of Greene Township. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff of Elmwood Gardens for the care and compassion shown to our mother while in their care.
No calling hours will be held per Irene's request. A private memorial service will be held for family members followed by a private burial in Springfield Cemetery. Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home in East Springfield is handling the arrangements. Please go to www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com
to light a candle or leave a condolence. Memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice Services of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, Pa., or Because You Care, 6041 West Road, McKean, Pa.
