Lillian Rita Lotina, 95, died on March 19, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, Pa. She was born in Holyoke, Mass., on July 16, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Eva Hyde of Holyoke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lotina of Erie; a brother, Francis Hyde, who was killed in action in France in 1944; her granddaughter, Bethany Marie Simmons; and great-grandson, Zachary Schultz of Erie.
Lil, as she was known to everyone, grew up in Holyoke, Mass., lived in New York City, N.Y., Akron, Ohio, Miami, Fla., Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Niagara Falls, N.Y., and finally in Erie. She worked for many years at the former East Erie Turners Club, enjoyed going to SeaWolves baseball games, the Plymouth Tavern, beer and wings at French Creek Tavern, burgers at Chico's and the American Legion in Fairview, and good times anywhere she went. She had some amazing stories and adventures, made many friends, especially in Erie, and truly loved animals.
Many thanks goes to the dedicated and caring staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor, as she considered them to be good friends.
Lil is both survived and missed by her son, Lee Simmons and wife Mary, of Erie; grandsons, Lee Simmons Jr. of Erie and David (Jill) Simmons of Lake City; step-grandson, Brian (Develyn) Graham of Erie; step-granddaughters, Molly (Frank) Mello of Greene Township, Allison (Brian) Gieda of Philadelphia; and many great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, funeral services were private and under the care of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Erie, Pa. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019