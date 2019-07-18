|
Lillie W. Brown, 92, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Coraopolis, Pa., on August 10, 1926, the daughter of the late Frank and Aurelia Weckerle.
Lillie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader for many years. She loved baseball and enjoyed watching her boys and grandkids play. She worked the concession trailer for softball and baseball in Edinboro and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Ohio State football fan. Lillie also enjoyed bowling in the Edinboro Wednesday Night Women's League, and was recognized for 28 years of perfect attendance.
Lillie had many jobs in her lifetime. She worked at Pittsburgh Union Switch and Signal, James W. Parker Middle School Research Center, and the Edinboro University dining hall, where she retired from after 28 years. After retirement, Lillie worked for seven more years at Sheetz in Edinboro as a coffee hostess.
Lillie was a 50-year member and past Matron of Eastern Star (Northeast and Edinboro chapters). She was also active in Daughters of the Nile, White Shrine, Rebecca's, GAR, Shadbush Club of Edinboro, Red Hat Society and Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a long term volunteer at Shriners Hospital for Children in Erie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Brown; and brothers, William (Betty) Weckerle, Joe (Kay) Weckerle, Frank Weckerle (special friend Audrey Mann) and Roy (Mary) Weckerle.
Survivors include her daughter, Barb (Gene) Kutruff; two sons, Ralph (Jennifer) Brown and Ray (Debbie) Brown; 13 grandchildren, Mark and Chrystal Brown, Jayelynn and Michael Carter, Shelby (Kenny Adams), Emily, Abigail (Austin Chupp), Hunter, Rex and Anthony Brown, Ron and Adrienne Kutruff; seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Grace, Remington, Michael Jr., Sarah, Cameron and Ava; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412, Brookside Volunteer Fire Department, 3560 Athens St., Erie PA 16510, or the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie PA 16511. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019