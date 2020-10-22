1/1
Linda A. (Gore) Braxton
1957 - 2020
Linda A. (Gore) Braxton, 63, of Millcreek Township, transitioned at her residence, on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 29, 1957, the daughter of the late Clifton Gore and Claudia (Linsey) Gore Graham.

Linda was a financial lender at AMERICO Credit Union. She was a very active member of First Good Samaritan AME Church where she was also their financial coordinator. Linda was very family oriented, especially cherishing the moments with her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the arts, flower arranging and traveling.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Dewayne Braxton in 1979.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 43 years, William "Stanley" Braxton, two sons, Duvall Braxton of Atlanta, Ga., and Demetric Braxton of Washington, D.C., three grandchildren, Xavier, Julian and Madison Braxton, all of Atlanta, Ga., three brothers, Clifton Gore (Willie Ann) of Erie, Timothy Gore (Keria) of Detroit and Derrick Gore (Valerie) of Erie, her stepfather, David Graham of Erie, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at First Good Samaritan AME Church, 3209 Pennsylvania Ave., on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Amos Goodwine Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Erie Cemetery. Please observe all CDC Guidelines including face masks, distancing and capacity limits.

Memorials may be made to AHN Cancer Institute- St. Vincent, 2508 Myrtle St., Erie, PA 16502. Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., are handling arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Good Samaritan AME Church
OCT
24
Service
01:00 PM
First Good Samaritan AME Church
