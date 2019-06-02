|
Linda Ann Petrillo, age 75, passed away in Naples, Italy after an extended illness. Linda was born and raised in Erie, daughter of the late Attorney Edward E. Petrillo and Leona May Petrillo.
She attended Villa Grade School and graduated from Villa Academy High School in 1961. She attended Barry College in Miami, Fla., then returned to Erie and graduated from Villa College with a degree in English.
In 1969, she opened Erie Travel and Tours in the old Central Mall. Later, she relocated the travel agency to the newly constructed Millcreek Mall. Erie Travel and Tours was one of the first businesses to open in the mall. In addition to her travel business, she was immensely proud of her social work and served as Director of Community House for several years. Linda also served the community at Stairways in Erie, and Bridgeway in Cleveland. Over her many years in social work, she helped many clients.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters - Maria Petrillo and Mary Lee Gill Petrillo, and brothers Edward G. Petrillo and Bob Patterson.
Survivors include her spouse, Alisa Reese-Petrillo of Cleveland, Ohio and Naples, Italy, her son Lt. Col. Brady Phelps Petrillo, two grandsons - Hayes and Hudson Petrillo, her dear friend Karen Phelps who together with Linda raised their son Brady. She is also survived by a nephew and two nieces, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Linda is also survived by many friends all over the world.
Burial will be private in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019