Linda Ann (Hoffman) Ridings, 60, of McKean Township, Pa., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with her beloved husband at her side.
Linda was born in Erie, Pa., on May 19, 1959, the daughter of the late Edward and MaryJane (Millimaci) Hoffman.
She graduated from Tech Memorial High School and began a life of service to others. Linda was organized, attentive, devoted and selfless in the days of following. Her attributes were countless and her passing has left many heavy-hearted and in disbelief. Rest assured she is in the promised kingdom with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband, David Ridings; brother-in-law, Jim and Kim Ridings; sister-in-law, Karen and Brad Lauster; her sisters, Michelle and John Koeck, and Lori and Chris Hoover; and a very special and close friend and mother-in-law, Stella Perkins; and numerous upstanding nieces and nephews.
Family and friends, a Celebration of Life Service will be forthcoming. For details and RSVP, please contact Linda at 814-572-6758. Voice and text messaging contact info will forward for future details.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020