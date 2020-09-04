1/1
Linda D. Green
1951 - 2020
Linda D. Green, age 69, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie, on July 26, 1951, a daughter of the late Harold Irwin and Cecil Fitzgerald Irwin Deogard.

Linda graduated from McDowell High School.

She had worked at Wegmans in the "W-Kids" area for over 16 years.

Linda's grandchildren meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed dancing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William Irwin, Randy Irwin, Donald "Rick" Irwin and Eva Schwab.

Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bert Green; and their son, Clint Green and his wife Breanne of Edinboro; and her siblings, Nora Mahan, Kim Irwin, Darien Deogard, John Irwin (Bonny), and Charlie Irwin (Mary); and three grandchildren, Hannah Stull, Ava Green and Joey Green. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Saturday from 12-2 p.m.

Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Erie Shriners Hospital, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Bert, Clint and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. Lynn was such a special lady, we have lots of fond memories of her. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest in paradise my friend. We love you.
Fred and Joyce Edwards
Joyce M Edwards
Friend
