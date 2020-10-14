Linda Diane (Allen) Wheeler, 73, of Erie, Pa., passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at LECOM Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 27, 1947, to the late Claude W. Allen Sr. and Madeline Harris-Gaines.
Linda spent most of her earthly years in Erie, Pa., graduating from East High School class of 1965. She had a loving and kind spirit and was affectionately known for being the "neighborhood mother." Her passion for cooking led her to feed anyone that crossed her paths. Linda loved to play cards and had a way with words when it came to playing Pinochle and Spades. She truly enjoyed watching her Perry Mason and westerns and spending time with her family near and far. She will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Wheeler; brother, Claude W. Allen Jr.; and stepfather, Daniel Lee Gaines.
She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Brian S. Gaines Sr. (Jeanette) of Columbus, Ohio and Daniel F. Allen Sr. (Sonja) of Baltimore, Md.; daughters, Stacy Allen of Middletown, Ohio and Sherry Allen of Erie, Pa.; a host of siblings to include Charles E. "Fatdaddy" Allen of Cleveland, Ohio and Lorraine G. Allen of Erie, both very close to her; a best friend, Carol Dawson; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1719 Cascade St., Erie, PA 16508, with a private funeral service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted by House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc., www.HouseofParadiseFuneralServices.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.