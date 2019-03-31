Home

Linda Gambill Love

Linda Gambill Love Obituary
Linda Gambill Love, age 67, of Erie, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on March 29, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1952, a daughter of the late Vernon and Lydia Head Gambill.

Linda was a 1970 graduate of Tech Memorial High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from Mercyhurst College, in 1974. Linda was employed as a Case Worker for the Erie County Department of Welfare, where she retired from after 32 years, in 2012. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, where she was very active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry Group. Linda was an active woman and loved working out at the LECOM Health and Wellness Center, and above all, she loved caring for her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ronald Love, Jr., in 2016.

She leaves to cherish her in memory her children, Sara Gambill and Walter Love; stepdaughter, Amber Love; Goddaughter, Melanie Williams; three brothers, Vernon (Martha) Gambill, Jr., Paul (Renee) Gambill and Gordon (Francine) Gambill; sister-in-law, Jackie (Jim); two grandchildren, Lance and Leo Gambill; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and best friends.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. with Father Bernard Urbaniak presiding. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
