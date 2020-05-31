Linda Griffith Kester passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1950, a daughter of the late John and Lucille Griffith.
Linda graduated from Mercyhurst College in Erie and went on to get a Masters of Education from Johns Hopkins. While she initially taught children she found her calling teaching adults, particularly adults learning computers as a second career. She traveled widely teaching in Maryland, California, and Arizona before coming back to Erie to teach at Erie Institute of Technology. She retired to live with her daughter and grandkids in the D.C. area.
Throughout her life she was positive and full of life. She constantly tithed to those in need and was a lover of nature and music. She planted vegetable gardens and flowers wherever she lived. Despite health problems and ongoing dialysis she was active in her church, running book groups and serving on the board. She played with her grandkids, attended Tai Chi classes, and smiled wherever she went.
Linda is survived by her siblings John Griffith, Robert Griffith, Rick Griffith, Mary Anne Beljan, and Jeff Griffith, her lifelong friend and ex-husband Fred Kester, her daughter Jo Ann Kester, her son-in-law Ben Cash, and her grandchildren Aidan and Kayleigh Cash.
For the health of family and friends memorial services will be postponed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, https://www.eriebenedictines.org/emmaus.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.