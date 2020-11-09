August 4, 1946 – November 7, 2020
Linda J. Young, 74, went unexpectedly from her home in Erie to her eternal home on the morning of November 7th.
She is now in the presence of her Lord, joining the many loved ones who have gone before her, including her parents, Harold and Anna Erikson, and her older brother, Charlie Erikson.
She leaves behind her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 52 years, C. Frank Young, Jr., and their three children, Erik (Marie) Young, Lora (Eric) Goodwin, and Kristian (Sarah) Young. She was also a loving Nana to 13 grandchildren (whom she plied with way-too-many sweets way-too-often, but hugs and love in just the right quantity), as well as two new great-grandchildren and another on the way. Linda is also survived by her sister, Joanne Erikson, her brother, John Erikson, and her siblings-in-law, Diana Erikson and Ken and Carmen Young.
Her Christian faith shined forth in everything she did and everything she was. Her life was one of faith, hope, and love – all done in service to others. As a registered nurse, her care for her patients in the pediatric units and NICUs of the hospitals she worked, including St. Vincent's, was nothing short of her hands and heart being God's very presence in that place. She was a cherished friend who cherished her friends. Linda's joy and laughter all centered in the three words that she held most dear: faith, family, and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her because she was loved by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held for Linda's friends and family at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, November 10th, at 2 p.m., with Pr. Bill Coleman presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's honor to the ministries of St. John's Lutheran Church of Erie. But more importantly: smile and be kind to one another in her honor.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
