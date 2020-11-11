1/1
Linda Jean Polito
1943 - 2020
Linda Jean Polito, age 77, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Polito. Along with her husband, she leaves behind three children: Brian Polito (Bethanie) of Venango Township, Kevin Polito of Burleson, Texas, and Amy Irwin (Jeff) of Fairview Township. She will also be deeply missed by her three grandchildren: Alexander Polito, Olivia Irwin, and Brianna Irwin.

Linda was born, Linda Jean Africa, in Harrisburg, Pa. on January 24, 1943.

She grew up in Altoona, Pa. alongside her two surviving siblings, Kay Schoenberger of Merritt Island, Fla. and Jay Africa of Hummelstown, Pa. The family also spent many wonderful summers at their cottage near Huntington, Pa. She later graduated from Robert Morris Academy in Pittsburgh, where she earned a business degree.

Along with her other family members, Linda is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dear mother, Alma Africa, as well as her loving aunt and uncle, Jake and Hazel Miller.

Linda was a lifelong, devoted, Christian woman who believed deeply in the power of prayer. Her abiding faith and devotion endure in her children and grandchildren. Linda was a member of Grace Church of Erie, Pa. In her professional life Linda served as an administrative assistant at: Penelec, First Alliance Church, Grace Church, and Family Services of Erie, Pa. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed dancing and exercising at the Asbury Barn Rec Center.

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service there at 3:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the family requires that all attendees wear face masks and practice social distancing. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Erie Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
