Linda L. Burton Sullivan, 63, of McKean Township, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Union City, Pa., on January 15, 1957, a daughter of the late Clair and Jessie Lindsley Burton.
Linda attended Union City High School. She worked as a school bus driver for Millcreek School District. Linda enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling and collecting lighthouses. She loved being a nana and loved her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Nikolas Burns; her sister, Judy Ann Burton; and her two brothers, David Burton and Clair Burton, Jr.
Survivors include her two daughters, Toni Burns and Rhonie Burns, both of McKean; her two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Charlee Burns; her twin sister, Brenda Burton, of McKean; her brothers, Michael (Leslie) Burton, of Centerville, and Larry Burton, of Union City; her stepdaughters, stepson and step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to CDC guidelines, funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in c/o funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.