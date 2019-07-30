Home

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Linda L. Kahle Proper


1955 - 2019
Linda L. Kahle Proper Obituary
Linda L. Kahle Proper, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 64, early on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019.

She was born in Venango County, on May 1, 1955, the daughter of the late James E. and Phyllis J. Gathers Kahle.

Linda was an employee of Citizens Bank as a Senior Relationship Administrator for almost 40 years.

Linda loved American history, specifically the Civil War, which explains why her favorite movie was "Gone with the Wind." However, she was always ready to see a good movie with her son Brenton, friends and family, or by herself. Linda was an avid reader but also enjoyed watching her "stories," visiting Amish country, and going to craft fairs. Linda and Mark loved going out with each other and with close friends on the weekends. She loved taking family vacations and was looking forward to traveling after her retirement to Ireland and Europe. She was looking forward to spending more time with her friends and with her "sister of heart," Linda Orzehowski. Throughout the years of working at the bank, she befriended many of her customers, creating friendships which she would cherish her entire life.

Both Linda and Mark were always ready to open their home and hearts to all, especially for their son Brenton's many friends. She always loved the peacefulness of their cottage and to be able to relax and watch the river go by.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband Mark on July 15, 2019, one brother Wesley Kahle, her stepmother Marion Moran Kahle, her stepbrother Jim Moran, sister-in-law Sharon Miller, father and mother-in-law Howard and Jean Proper, and her nephew Paul Ross.

Linda is survived by her son Brenton, three brothers Jim Kahle, Eric Kahle (fiancé Mary Alice), and Joel Kahle (Michelle), stepsister Jane Sundberg, brother-in-law Terry Proper (Jill), nieces Rebecca Kahle, Lisa Eliason, and Julie Walker, and nephew Steve Proper.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited there on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. for the Funeral Service. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 30, 2019
