Linda L. Marsden-Liken went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020, after a brief illness.
Linda was born on January 1, 1941, in Butler, Pa., of the late Eugene and Helen Stoner.
She is survived by three sisters and a brother, all of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Charles E. Liken on February 19, 2016.
Linda is survived by her son, John Marsden (Maggie) of Erie and their children Ryan Marsden of Pittsburgh, and Sean and Rachel Marsden of Erie; a second son, Michael Marsden of Erie, his fiancée Marie Heberline, and daughters Jessica Marsden and Samantha Goodfellow (Ryan) of Erie; a daughter, Kelly Marsden (Alan Sinsheimer) of London, England and their children Natalie and Jacob Sinsheimer; and a second daughter, Wendy Marsden and her sons, Sullivan and Collin Johnson of Erie.
In addition, Linda's life was blessed with her stepchildren, Lisa Civitella and family, and Mary and Charles Liken; also, a significant family relationship with Peter Bugjo and his wife Suzanne.
Linda graduated from Edinboro University in 1978 with a teaching degree. After earning her degree, she was a substitute teacher in The City of Erie. Linda also worked at the Central and Suburban YWCA as a swimming instructor and at the Pennsylvania Office of Employment Security. In 1985, Linda began her career with the State Farm Insurance Company where she was a local agent for 29 years. During that time, Linda was blessed to have many loyal clients and developed a wonderful relationship with many of her State Farm colleagues. Linda held dear the years and experiences with her State Farm family.
Linda was active with the Pennsylvania Life Underwriters and Sara Reed Retirement Center as an officer or board member for many years. She was a fifty year member of The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant and served in several capacities always preferring the helping role as a deacon.
Visitation hours will be held Wednesday, October 28th from 2-7 p.m. at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, Pa. A special viewing from 1-2 p.m. will be available for all guests considered at high risk for COVID-19.
Church services will be held at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 West 10th Street, Erie, Pa., on Thursday, October 29th at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be forwarded to the Burton Funeral Home for a memorial fund to be established in Linda's memory.
Linda will be missed by all who loved her and the many she had touched throughout her life. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
