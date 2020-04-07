|
Linda L. Skelly Belotlieff, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Erie, on June 27, 1945, daughter of the late Albert Skelly and Doris Roberts Brown, and stepdaughter of the late Clyde Brown.
Linda was a 1963 graduate of East High School. She was the owner of her own hair salon in Buffalo, N.Y. and then returned to Erie, where she worked for 20 years at Eat-n-Park. Following that, she worked for Plastek until her retirement. Linda loved to crochet and garden.
Linda's survivors include two sons, Stoyan Belotlieff (Christine "Tina") of Erie and Eddie Belotlieff (Irene) of Buffalo; three sisters, Patricia Piglowski, Karen Skelly, and Lois Gariepy; four brothers, James, Roy, Michael (Valerie) and Anthony Skelly; three grandchildren, Tanya, Leah, and Stoyan Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Chayse, Brayleigh, Journey, and Emorlei; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Belotlieff; three brothers, Patrick, Frederick and Steven Skelly; and also a longtime friend, Larry Gibbons.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, private family services are being held by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2020