Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Linda L. Stafford Obituary
Linda L. Stafford, age 66, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 8, 1952, daughter of the late James and Velma Foster Greenman.

Linda graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1970. In 1985, she started Signs by Linda, and later operated Stafford Sign Systems with her husband for 25 years. Linda then worked for the Barber National Institute for nine years, and loved working one on one with Abby. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sign painting and calligraphy. Linda especially loved the music of Bob Dylan, country music, and spending her Saturdays "yard-saling."

Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael J. Stafford; two sisters, Bonnie (Jack) Serfass, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Debbie (Jack) Learn of Wattsburg; one brother, James (Melanie) Greenman; her favorite aunt, Donna Winkler, with whom she loved spending her Sunday mornings; nieces and nephews; and her three beautiful cats, Sophia, Lydia, and Rogan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Duke Greenman.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019
