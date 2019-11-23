|
Linda L. (Scott) Tolhurst, 71, of East Springfield, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Manchester Commons following a lengthy illness.
She was born August 3, 1948 in Lockport N.Y., a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Bobbie (Curry) Scott.
She graduated from Lockport Senior High School in 1967. She began her undergraduate studies at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas and graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. Linda received her permanent teaching certification in 1976 and moved to the Springfield Township area in 1976.
Linda was well known in the area as owner of the "For Art's Sake" Gallery, which began at her home in East Springfield and later in Girard and most recently in Fairview where she retired from in 2017.
She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, where she was past member of Pastoral Council and Eucharistic Minister. She was active in the Cursillo movement and volunteered many times at those events as well as Koinonia events. Linda organized many fund raisers for cancer research, hospice and other needy organizations. She loved her 69 Mach 1; the 56 MGA and her little dog, "Buddy."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, Benjamin Tolhurst; a brother, Joseph C. Scaccia; a nephew, Joseph B. Scaccia; a niece, Elizabeth Tolhurst and a brother in law, Mark Tolhurst.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Pete (Harland) Tolhurst, whom she married June 27, 1970 in Lockport, N.Y.; three sons, Harland (Robb) Tolhurst III (Julie), Scott W. Tolhurst (Violet Zherka), Aaron T. Tolhurst (Melissa D'Annibale-Tolhurst); her grandchildren, Matthew, Madison and Austin Tolhurst; sisters in law, Robyn Tolhurst and Becky Smith (David) and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. A prayer Service will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 101 Olin Ave. Girard at 10 a.m. with Rev. Scott Detisch officiating.
Entombment will be at the Glenwood Cemetery, Lockport N.Y. on Tuesday at 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to be Cleveland Clinic, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655. Linda's family request in the memo you write, "Ovarian Cancer Research."
