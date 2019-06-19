|
Linda Lee Seager Balter, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on April 28, 1940, daughter of the late Frank "Al" and June Seager.
Linda was employed with the Tri-County Letter/Parcel Presort Service and was a co-owner with her husband prior to retirement and sale of business.
She was a supporter of the ASPCA, ANNA Shelter, Orphan Angels, Smile Train, and . Linda enjoyed writing poetry, reading, birdwatching, and spending time with her cats.
Linda is survived by her husband, Peter J. Balter Jr.; three children, Tammi J. Carlson of Canandaigua, N.Y., Katherine B. Simon (Mark) of Erie, and Elizabeth A. Prusinowski (Patrick) of Honeoye, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Laura L Michalski (Ryan Ward) of Erie, and Sarah M. Haines (David) of Meadville; and two great-grandchildren, Adyn K. Breiding of Erie, and Zoe Ward of Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Blair B. Rekitt, and Peter F. Balter; and one brother, Richard Seager.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the above listed charitable organizations.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019