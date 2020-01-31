|
Linda Lucille Newton, age 71, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, on Monday, January 20, 2020, in her Delray Beach, Fla. home. She was born October 16, 1948, in Erie, to the late James Newton and Betty (Weir) Newton.
Linda is the mother of the late Amy Renee Rudolph, and Laura Rudolph Wenninger of Eagle, Colo., and Beth Suzanne Rudolph of Delray Beach, Fla.; she is the sister of Sandra Newton Gutowski (James) and the late Gary Weir Newton; and she is grandmother of Gustav Rudolph Wenninger, Brooks Lowell Wenninger, Samuel John Rudolph-Softchin, and Isabella Renee Rudolph-Softchin.
A graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, Linda continued her education at University of Illinois, where she earned a degree in Accounting and earned her CPA. She was self-employed for 20 years and was a member of the American Association of University Women in Palm Beach County, Fla.
Friends will be received at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Tori Heath, of Asbury United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, Palm Beach County, Fla. autismspeaks.org" target="_blank">(autismspeaks.org). To send condolences, visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
