Linda Mae Thomas, of McKean, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born January 22, 1939, the daughter of the late Everett and Virginia Henson.
Linda graduated from Academy High School and Clarion University. She retired from the Fairview School District after 32 years of teaching. Linda was a member of McKean United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Donald Thomas; a sister, Phyllis Sturtevant; and brother-in-law, Richard Sturtevant.
Survivors include six nieces and nephews, Ronald (Linda) Sturtevant, Deborah Sturtevant, Bryan (Joan) Sturtevant, Judy (Edwin) Fritzsche, Calvin (Karen) Sturtevant and Heidi Sturtevant; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at McKean United Methodist Church, 5041 North Main Street, in McKean.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to McKean United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 295, McKean, PA 16426, or WLD Ranch, 7351 Woolsey Road, Girard, PA 16417. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
