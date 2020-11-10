Linda May Tillman Palombi, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born in Erie, on December 22, 1935, daughter of the late Elizabeth Tillman.
Linda was a 1954 graduate of East High School, where she was in the band, played volleyball and basketball, and was an outstanding swimmer. She was voted the outstanding female athlete. For two summers, she was a lifeguard for the Fish family at their summer home in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Linda worked in the pathology lab at Hamot Hospital, where she met her future husband, Ron Palombi Sr. After having two children, Lisa Marie and Ron Jr., Linda became a stay-at-home mother for 11 years. She then went to work at St. Mary's Home of Erie East. She worked there for 41 ½ years, retiring in 2011 as the Dietary Supervisor.
Linda enjoyed bowling locally, and also in the annual Lilac Tournament in Rochester, N.Y. She loved traveling to watch Ron Jr. compete on the professional Bowlers Tour, especially when she saw him win six national tournaments. She was a Cleveland Indians fan and looked forward to going to games in Cleveland. She always enjoyed shopping for her children when she traveled.
Linda loved soft music. She also was interested in going to craft shows, especially when Ron Sr. was displaying his woodworking crafts.
Linda delighted in Ron Sr.'s garden and everything he did to keep their property looking wonderful. When the tomatoes were ripe, she would always take some to Sister Bernadine and Msgr. Joseph Wardanski, who were always grateful to see her coming with fruit from Ron's garden.
Linda was a volunteer at St. John the Baptist School cafeteria for many years. Along with Ron Sr., they were volunteers for many events at St. John the Baptist Parish, including the Dance Committee which earned enough money to purchase an organ for the church.
When her daughter, Lisa, lived in Beallsville, Pa., Linda and Ron Sr. traveled there often to watch their grandchildren, Emelia and Johnny, in their sporting events. After Lisa died, it was Linda's wish to take care of her grandchildren and she was instrumental in making sure each of them had a college education.
For many years, Linda and some of her longtime friends from East High would meet monthly at a restaurant for lunch. They called themselves "The Lunch Bunch."
Linda and Ron Sr. first held the Lisa Marie Palombi Woodruff Golf Tournament and later the Lisa Marie Palombi Woodruff Bowling Tournament, which annually benefited the Visiting Nurses Association.
Linda's greatest passion was the love of her family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Tillman; daughter, Lisa Marie Palombi Woodruff; twin sisters-in-law, Rose and Theresa Palombi; sister-in-law, Patti Palombi; brothers-in-law, George Palombi and Bud Watson; and niece, Melissa Watson.
Linda is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ron Palombi Sr.; son, Ron Palombi Jr. (Leslie Sherman); grandchildren, Emelia (Chuck) Lawrence and Johnny (Kaylee) Woodruff; great-granddaughter, Bella Charles Lawrence; sister-in-law, Grace Watson; and brother-in-law, Eugene Palombi. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, Dale, Venessa, Greg, Gary, Patti, George, Gina, Mary, Michael, and Eugene Jr. (godson).
The family would like to especially thank Kathy Bennett and Melody Shau for the wonderful care they gave to Linda at St. Mary's Home East, to Leslie Sherman from the Visiting Nurses Association for arranging hospice care for Linda at LECOM Senior Living Center, and to the staff at LECOM Senior Living Center for their compassionate care.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 506 East 26th Street. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
