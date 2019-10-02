|
|
Linda Nies, age 67, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Linda was born in Erie, on October 2, 1951.
She graduated from Wattsburg High School and worked at GE for 40 years, retiring in 2009. Linda was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard Nies; son, Ryan Nies (Heather); sister, Patty Fike (Dallas); brother, Willie Harman (Marilyn); and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Harman; father, Willard Harman; and brother, Allen Harman.
A private service is being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019