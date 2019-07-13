Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Linda OHara Fisher


1950 - 2019
Linda OHara Fisher Obituary
Linda O'Hara Fisher, age 69, passed away at Absolute Nursing Home in Westfield, New York, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born in North East, on June 2, 1950, to the late James and Ethel Jean (Hannold) O'Hara.

Linda worked at Larry's Truck Stop for several years and was in charge of the North East agency of the Erie Times. She was an active member at the Ripley United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Hannold.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Fisher; daughters, Dawn Lynn Davis of Buffalo, N.Y., Billy Jo Miller of North East, and Anna Marie Sheldon of Erie; and brothers, Richard O'Hara of San Diego, Calif., and Jim O'Hara (Jan) of Tylersburg, Pa.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Monday, July 15th, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rebecca Ward. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 13, 2019
