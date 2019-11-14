|
Linda (Cipriani) Olson, 62, passed away on Thursday, November 7th, with her loved ones surrounding her, after a courageous fight against cancer. She was born in Erie, on May 3, 1957, the youngest daughter to Peter and Antonette (Palmisano) Cipriani.
Linda recently retired from St. George Church after 20 years.
Linda was Mom to Alicia Bergell (Brian), Ashley Grieco (Mark), Anton Olson, and Andrea Olson. She was a sister to Dario Cipriani (Donna), Nina Burkhardt (Denny), Paula Baughman (Bill), Marc Cipriani (Nancy), and Michael Cipriani (Sherree). She was Aunt Lindooch to Kristen (Ben), Tania, Matthew (Blaire), Marc, Rachel, Mike, Laura, Danielle (Mike), Maria (James), Anna, John, Gabriella, and Sarah (Scott). Linda especially loved being a Nonna to Coen (Bergell).
Linda was extraordinary, possessing endless energy, always there for her family and friends, despite a very busy life of her own. She was never on time, but we would have waited all night for her, and we sometimes did. She always managed to get lost, even in Erie, and it did no good to remind her that we were just there last month. She made family game night so much more fun, even if you secretly hoped she would land on the other team. Unfortunately, Linda inherited the rare Cipriani extra cleanliness chromosome, as she would wait impatiently outside every vacation rental home for the housekeeping crew to leave. She would then rush in armed with her mop, pail of cleaning supplies, throw rugs for the floors, and "old" sheets for the furniture.
Mom, Linda, Aunt Lindooch, and Nonna will be deeply missed. She will forever have a seat on our team at family game night, an extra glass of wine at our table, a chair beside us at the ocean, and a place deep in our hearts.
It brings us great comfort to know that Linda is now with her beloved husband Gregory "Olie" Olson, the love of her life. In addition to Olie, she was preceded in death by her dear father Peter Cipriani, her grandparents Lorenzo and Vittoria Cipriani and Supremo and Anna Palmisano, and her aunts Elda Cipriani, Letizia "Pat" Alvarado, and Yolanda Palmisano.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Saturday, November 16th, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. We will meet at noon for a Funeral Mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St. Inurnment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022, https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019