Linda (Franks) Platz, 72, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 19, 1948, to the late Bernard and Jean (Yarrington) Franks, in Erie, Pa.
Linda graduated in 1966 from General McLane High School and later assisted with the daily operations and business aspects of the family dairy farm in Fairview until her retirement in 1987.
Linda is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Larry," whom she married on October 18, 1969; two sons, Tony Platz (Laura) and Brian Platz; a brother, Jack Franks; two sisters, Audrey Sargent and Patty Tirak; grandchildren, Logan and Emma Platz; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Franks.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020