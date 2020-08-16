1/1
Linda R. Happe Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda R. Happe Watkins, age 73, of Greene Township, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie, on December 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Leo Happe and Lucille Fisher Winkler.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being a grandmother. She was a member of St. Boniface Ushers Club.

Survivors include her son, Stevan Watkins, and his wife Jessy of Greene Township and her two grandsons, Daniel and Owen Watkins.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. All current CDC guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved