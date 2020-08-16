Linda R. Happe Watkins, age 73, of Greene Township, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie, on December 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Leo Happe and Lucille Fisher Winkler.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being a grandmother. She was a member of St. Boniface Ushers Club.
Survivors include her son, Stevan Watkins, and his wife Jessy of Greene Township and her two grandsons, Daniel and Owen Watkins.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. All current CDC guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
.