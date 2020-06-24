Linda S. (Frame) Williams, 66, of Erie, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on February 22, 1954, a daughter of Leslie Frame and the late, Nancy (Brown) Frame.
In 1972, Linda graduated from McDowell High School and joined the United Stated Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, Linda became a housewife to raise her four children. She was a very active member of St. George Church. Linda was a Eucharistic minister, lector, and brought communion to the elderly at nursing homes. She was also very involved in the Welcome retreat at St. George. Linda dedicated many hours to Hope on Horseback, a therapeutic riding center for disabled children. She also enjoyed gardening and often spent time taking care of graves at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth A. Williams, Sr., her children, Jennifer Cretel (Michael), Kenneth Williams, Jr., Christopher Williams (Melanie), and Timothy Williams, three grandchildren, Nicole Kennedy, Lauren Dillon, and Kyle Hunt, two great-grandchildren, Aria and Asher Kennedy, her father, Leslie Frame, and siblings, Debra Wilkison, Kathleen Porter, and Stephen Frame (Michelle).
Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. George Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Private burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Church, 5145 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509, or Hope on Horseback, 7280 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16415.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.