Linda "Sis" Stiveson, age 71, of Millcreek passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Arnold, Pa. on February 5, 1949, a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Florence Stiveson.

Sis enjoyed dancing, listening to music and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was an animal lover and especially loved her cat and dog. Sis will be missed by the many friends she made at the Hi & Dri Pub.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Stiveson and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her family, JoAnn "JoJo" Puskus, Bobbie, Craig and Robbie Gottschling; several other close family and friends, Linda Stang, Doug, Mary and Susan and the entire Jowett Family.

JoAnn especially would like to thank the Interim Hospice Service. Dr. Joe Leone, Jessica, Kat, April, Meg, Chad and Jen.

In the future when you think of "Sis" remember to "Hold your Head High".

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed, capacity limits, social distancing and masks are required. Inurnment will be held in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Funeral Home. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
