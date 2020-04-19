Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Sturgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Sturgill


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Sturgill Obituary
Linda Sue Sturgill, 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Linda was born on November 14, 1948, in Erie, the daughter of the late Estill Potter and Dora Thompson.

Linda is survived by two sons, William Keith Jr., and Brian Keith. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Victoria, William, Kristina, and Brianna.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now