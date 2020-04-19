|
Linda Sue Sturgill, 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Linda was born on November 14, 1948, in Erie, the daughter of the late Estill Potter and Dora Thompson.
Linda is survived by two sons, William Keith Jr., and Brian Keith. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Victoria, William, Kristina, and Brianna.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020