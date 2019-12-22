Erie Times-News Obituaries
Lindsay Ann "Linzee" Allshouse


1983 - 2019
Lindsay "Linzee" Ann Allshouse, 36, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, after an extended illness. She was born on December 5, 1983, in Erie, a daughter of Sharon Verno and David Allshouse, Sr. and Melissa Allshouse.

Lindsay graduated from Fairview High School, attended Pittsburgh University, and worked at various jobs.

Lindsay was a free spirit who enjoyed snowboarding, the ocean, the outdoors, and hanging out with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Kian Richards, who was the light of her life, and his dad, Jesse Richards, a brother, David Allshouse, Jr. (Monique), her paternal grandmother, Nancy Kilianek, her stepsisters, Sharon and Jessica, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The obituary was submitted by The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofunerlhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019
