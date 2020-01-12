|
|
Lindsay "Linzee" Ann Allshouse, 36, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, after an extended illness. She was born on December 5, 1983 in Erie, a daughter of Sharon Verno and David Allshouse, Sr. and Melissa Allshouse.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Kian Richards, who was the light of her life.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020