Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Allshouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Linzee Ann Allshouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsay Linzee Ann Allshouse Obituary
Lindsay "Linzee" Ann Allshouse, 36, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, after an extended illness. She was born on December 5, 1983 in Erie, a daughter of Sharon Verno and David Allshouse, Sr. and Melissa Allshouse.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Kian Richards, who was the light of her life.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -