The sun set on a beautiful life on August 22, 2019. Lindsay was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. She always thought of others before herself and had a smile that would light up a room. The loss of her vibrant personality and appreciation of others will leave us all less than we were.
Lindsay was born on July 20, 1994, in Greenville, to Karrah and Roger Kightlinger, a gift from God.
A gifted student, she attended Saegertown Elementary School and graduated from General McLane High School in 2012 with honors. In 2016, she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Her passion was working with the elderly, and she spent her gap year working at UPMC Seneca Manor: a job she loved and in turn was loved by all. When given the opportunity, she eagerly volunteered at the senior center, where she worked providing free manicures and pedicures. Lindsay had just completed her first year at NSU Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Davie, Florida. She wanted nothing more than to fulfill her lifelong dream of helping others as a physician. She gave of herself freely. For six summers, she volunteered and served with her church family at the United Methodist Red Bird Mission in Beverly, Kentucky, helping those less fortunate. Her semester abroad in London was both eye opening and awakening for Lindsay. Those experiences helped shape the beautiful woman that she became. They opened her eyes and brought insight and a true love for people. She never spoke poorly of anyone and everyone who knew her was blessed to call her friend. Always advocating for the underdog, she brought this love and compassion to the volunteer work she performed at the medical school. As a first-year medical student, Lindsay was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the student body and service to the community. Lindsay had a robust love for traveling, music and was very outspoken in her political and social views. Friends and family will especially miss her hand-crafted notes of love and appreciation.
She was loved and adored by her mother Karrah Kightlinger and her husband Russ Bieniek, her father Roger Kightlinger and his wife Cheryl, and her brother Benjamin Kightlinger. In addition, she is survived by stepsisters Amanda Howett and Lauren Eckard (Kurtis), and stepbrothers Dr. Jared Bieniek (Amy) and Paul Bieniek (Bryn). She is also survived by her grandmother Vivian Kightlinger, an uncle Kris Kightlinger (Alison) and cousins Lila and Quinn Kightlinger and Lauren Erb.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Roger B. Kightlinger, her grandmother Karen S. Whitacre, her uncle Clifton L. Erb and her great-aunt and namesake, Marlene J. Whitacre.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hatheway Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, PA 16335, with a memorial service to honor her memory following the visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to organizations dearest to Lindsay's heart: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, 123 William Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10038, and NARAL, Pro-Choice America, 1725 Eye Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019