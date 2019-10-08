Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Lisa A. Alberico


1963 - 2019
Lisa A. Alberico Obituary
Lisa A. Alberico, age 56, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on July 30, 1963.

Lisa was a 1981 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She worked for Dusckas Funeral Home as evening staff, Verizon as a resource manager for 25 years, and most recently as a scheduler for Caregivers. She was a member of the Italian American Women's Association.

Lisa was known for her vivacious personality, contagious smile and ability to make those around her laugh. Lisa was a dedicated mother. She treasured her time with her daughter and embraced every moment they had together. She enjoyed sunsets, playing board games, summers at Dohler Cottages, shopping and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael J. and Angeline M. Alberico.

Lisa is survived by her greatest joy in life, her daughter, Gabriella Golembiewski; two brothers, Michael A. Albercio (Nancy), and Tino J. Alberico (Debbie); one sister, Karen A. Heaps (John); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Prayer Service there at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lisa's family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2019
