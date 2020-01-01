Home

Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Lisa A. "Lee" (Kindle) Staaf


1963 - 2019
Lisa A. "Lee" (Kindle) Staaf Obituary
Lisa A. "Lee" Kindle Staaf, 56, formerly of Raspberry Street, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home on Pine Avenue in Erie, following an extended illness. She was born on May 28, 1963, in Erie, daughter of Robert and Karen Beckwith Kindle.

She attended Academy High School and worked as the manager at Hungry Howie's on Station Road for several years and more recently worked at St. Vincent Hospital for many years. Lee was a member of South Erie Turners, was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Her favorite saying was "Love you to the moon and back." She was preceded in death by a stepson, Ronald E. Staaf, Jr. and a grandson, Robbie Bellotti.

In addition to her parents of Erie, survivors include her husband of 19 years, Ronald E. Staaf; five sons, Joseph Bellotti and companion Tiffany Taylor, Jason Bellotti and wife Jessica, Joshua Bellotti and companion Rachal Withrow, Nicholas Bellotti and wife Angelina and Brandon Kindle and companion Lindsey Showers, all of Erie; two stepdaughters, Melissa Cain and husband Edward of Murray, Ky., and Alicia Large of Erie; two stepsons, Shawn Staaf of Las Vegas, Nev., and Dane Staaf of Erie; two sisters, Julie Kindle and Kristin Oswalt and husband James, all of Erie; three brothers, Robert Kindle, Jr. and wife Cheryl, Donald Kindle and wife Jeannette and David Kindle and wife Rachelle, all of Erie; thirteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. A service will be held there Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kristen Papson of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.

View the online obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020
