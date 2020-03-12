|
Lisa Ann (Stolz) Brooks, 56, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, March 9, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on January 19, 1964, a daughter of R. John Stolz of Lake City and the late Shirley Ann (Uhl) Stolz.
Lisa graduated from Fairview High School in 1982. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Penn State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management in 1986. She began her employment career as Manager of the Hoss's Restaurant in Erie, later in Girard as Manager of Pizza Hut. She was later employed at the Girard Township office as Secretary/Treasurer for fourteen years and also worked at Conneaut Leather. Most recently, she had been employed by Airborn Inc. in Lake City.
She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose - Albion Chapter #481 and a social member of the Fairview American Legion Post #742. She shared her daughter's love of horses and she couldn't have been more proud of Kayla's accomplishments. She was a great cook, a great friend and a great lover of Lake Erie beaches.
Lisa will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her father, R. John Stolz (his partner, Cheryl Hessinger); her daughter, Kayla M. Buie and her fiancé, Anthony Thomas; her sister, Lori Shollenberger (Sherm); a nephew, Marlay Shollenberger (Stephanie); and a great-nephew, Maxwell Shollenberger.
There will be no calling hours or services observed. There will be a celebration of Lisa's life at a time and date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lisa Brooks Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
