Lisa Beth Chinsky, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., on August 29, 1961, a daughter of the late James Donnenfield in 1972 and Deanna "Sis" Rein Lechtner in 2009.
Lisa was a 1979 graduate of McDowell High School and then went on to get a degree in education from the University of Michigan and a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Special Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia.
Lisa was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother, which she firmly believed were all her greatest accomplishments in life. She was very active in our community, serving on various boards along with extensive work and volunteering at Temple Anshe Hesed. Lisa was a dedicated University of Michigan and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed tennis, knitting and traveling, and especially enjoyed their home in Boca Raton, Fla. Lisa was also very fond of their Golden Retrievers Max and then Duncan.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Kenneth David Chinsky; two sons, Andrew Jacob Chinsky (Allie) and their daughter Emmie of Chicago and Daniel Aaron Chinsky of Erie; a daughter, Sara Gayle Chinsky (Kirstin) of Bloomington, Ill.; and her father, Larry W. Lechtner who raised and adopted her after her father James died in 1972. Lisa is also survived by a brother, Joseph Lechtner (Cindy) of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and a sister, Barbara Erlich (Scott) of Great Neck, N.Y. She is further survived by many, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and her very special "Aunt" Bobbi Pollock.
Private burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery with Rabbi Rob Morais.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
May Lisa's memory be a blessing.
Memorial contributions to honor her life can be made to Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road, Erie, PA 16506, Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1001 State Street #502, Erie, PA 16501, or Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, 201 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
